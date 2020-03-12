GHC Grants Interim Bail of Basanta Doley

The Gauhati High Court has granted interim bail to suspended Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) member Basanta Doley for four weeks. The high court has granted the bail for four weeks and ordered that he should surrender before the court after the limited time period.

It may be mentioned that Doley was arrested for allegedly altering and enhancing marks for candidates who had appeared for the post of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) in 2014. A case was registered against him under Sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the IPC and Sections 13 (1)(A)(D)(iii) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Doley was arrested for the second time in connection with the cash-for-job scam. Earlier he was out on bail after being arrested by the Dibrugarh police in November 2016, for alleged anomalies in the selection of Assam Civil Service, Assam Police Service, and allied services officers.