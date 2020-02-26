GHC Orders RTA To submit Affidavit on City Bus Service

The Gauhati High Court (GHC) on Wednesday instructed the Regional Transport Authority to submit an affidavit regarding the bus service in the city.

Commissioner of transport has to face several questions by the court against the unruly system of traffic management in the city. The court raised the question as to why the transport department has not implemented the traffic law for these long years and why the department has not taken any step against traffic management even after there is law and order to maintain the same.

The GHC also asked the department whether the ASTC buses have followed the rules and regulations and said that the department should give details in the next hearing.

The court also instructed to allot a permanent place for the street vendors and also asked the department to maintain the parking place of the retail market with discipline.