GHC Orders Special Arrangements For Transgenders On Polling Day

Based on a PIL filed by advocate Swati Bidhan Baruah, Gauhati High Court (GHC) on Monday ordered special instructions concerning transgenders in the state.

The court has ordered separate rooms for transgenders in Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) if one is required to be admitted. It also urged the Election Commission to make special arrangements for transgenders on polling day which commences on March 27.

Assam’s Transgender Welfare Board soon after sent a letter to Election Commission seeking the same.

The court also observed that transgenders were deprived of ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme and demanded that the list of beneficiaries be submitted to Centre as soon as possible.

The Assembly elections in Assam will be held in three phases starting from March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.