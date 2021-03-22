Top StoriesRegional

GHC Orders Special Arrangements For Transgenders On Polling Day

By Pratidin Bureau
0

Based on a PIL filed by advocate Swati Bidhan Baruah, Gauhati High Court (GHC) on Monday ordered special instructions concerning transgenders in the state.

The court has ordered separate rooms for transgenders in Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) if one is required to be admitted. It also urged the Election Commission to make special arrangements for transgenders on polling day which commences on March 27.

Assam’s Transgender Welfare Board soon after sent a letter to Election Commission seeking the same.

Related News

Assam Polls: Cong To Interact With Youths Over Jobs Creation

67th National Film Awards: Ronuwa Bags Best Assamese Feature

Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar Arrives In India

Insurance (Amendment) Bill Passed In Lok Sabha, FDI Limit…

The court also observed that transgenders were deprived of ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme and demanded that the list of beneficiaries be submitted to Centre as soon as possible.

The Assembly elections in Assam will be held in three phases starting from March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

You might also like
Regional

Know Your Lok Sabha Constituency: Kokrajhar

National

Nirbhaya Case: 4 Convicts to hang on Jan 22

Regional

Assam’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 539 with 13 new cases

National

Fin Min announces 4 state-run bank mergers

Regional

Six new Gauhati high Court judges sworn in

Top Stories

Golaghat: Leopard Hit By Vehicle Dies

Comments
Loading...