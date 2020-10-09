GHC Orders To Declare Irrigation & APSC 2018 Results

The Gauhati High Court (GHC) on Friday ordered to declare the result of the Irrigation department and Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) of the 2018 result.

The high court instructed to declare the result of 394 posts of irrigation department. The exam was conducted by the controversial private agency Aptech.

It was alleged that the agency had created anomalies while conducting the examination. In a hearing today, the high court rejected the PIL of the complainant.

The high court also instructed to declare the result of APSC 2018. The court also ordered to conduct the viva-voce but the results should not be declared without taking the permission of the court.

