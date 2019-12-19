GHC orders to Restore Mobile Internet Service by 5 PM Today

The Gauhati High Court (GHC) has ordered to restore the mobile internet service by 5 pm on Thursday.

The court has issued the notification after the two day hearing of the plea filed by a group of concerned citizens.

The order has been issued by a bench comprises of Manjit Bhuyan and Soumitra Saikia.

Four PILs have been filed against the suspension of mobile internet service in 10 districts of Assam due to the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The GHC on Tuesday last ordered to submit an affidavit after the hearing and on Thursday the court ordered to restore the internet service with immediate effect.

However, it may be mentioned that many business organizations have face loss due to the unavailability of the internet. The suspension of internet services has also hampered the Cab drivers as they have not been able to run their cars for which they have to come to streets demanding to restore the internet services immediately.