GHC puts stay order on Irrigation results

The Gauhati High Court (GHC) on Wednesday put a stay order on the results of the examinations for the posts of Section Assistants of the Irrigation Department. The Irrigation Department has been prohibited to announce the results without prior permission from the GHC.

According to reports, the examinations were conducted through a blacklisted company. Aptech, the company was earlier blacklisted by the Allahabad High Court. The Irrigation department has conducted the examinations for the posts of Section Assistants through this company.

It may be mentioned here that the Irrigation Department had organised the examinations for the 397 posts of Section Assistants on February 1 and February 2, 2020.