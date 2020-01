The Gauhati High Court (GHC) on Friday rejected the bail plea of Vir Lachit Sena activist Shrinkhal Chaliha.

The court heard a plea seeking interim bail of Shrinkhal which was rejected.

The court instructed the police to submit a case diary on January 9 and asked them to tell the court the crime committed by Chaliha.

Senior advocate of Supreme Court Upamanyu Hazarika has put forward his argument for Chaliha.