GHC Seeks Status Of Bengal Refugees Who Fled To Assam

The Gauhati High Court (GHC) has sought a report from the Centre and Assam government on the status of refugees who allegedly fled West Bengal due to post-assembly poll violence and taken shelter in bordering areas of Assam.

It also asked the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights about the condition of children who accompanied their kins to Assam.

The court was responding to two PILs on the issue of the internally displaced persons forced to flee West Bengal and take refuge in Assam.

The next date of hearing is scheduled for July 14.

Earlier last month, West Bengal was in the throes of widespread violence that allegedly left several BJP workers dead and injured in clashes, and shops being looted, prompting the Union Home ministry to seek a factual report from the state government on incidents of attack on opposition workers.

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that 300-400 BJP workers and their family members have fled their homes in West Bengal amid post-poll violence and taken refuge in Assam.

He also urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to put a stop to “this ugly dance of demonocracy”.

“In a sad development 300-400 @BJP4Bengal karyakartas and family members have crossed over to Dhubri in Assam after confronted with brazen persecution & violence,” the Assam health and finance minister tweeted.

“We”re giving shelter & food. @MamataOfficial Didi must stop this ugly dance of demonocracy! Bengal deserves better,” he added.

