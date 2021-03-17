GHC Stays Assam Govt Order on Wage Hike of Tea Labourers

By Pratidin Bureau
Tea Garden workers
The Gauhati High Court stayed the order of the Assam Government of the daily wage hike of the tea garden laborers, the decision which was taken in a hurry by the state government ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

The tea garden owners opposed the decision of the government without taking into consent of the tea companies and its owners’. The tea garden owners’ moved to the high court against the government’s notification of raising the daily wage hike by Rs. 50 without any rules and regulations and by violating the Assam Planters Labour Protection Act (APLA).

The Labour Welfare department on February 23 had said that the minimum wage for tea workers should be raised from Rs.167 per day to Rs. 217 per day by adding an “interim amount” of Rs.50 per day.

The matter is listed on April 23, 2021, after the Assam Assembly election gets over.

