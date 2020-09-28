Ghy: ₹ 2.76 Cr Worth Areca Nuts Seized

The Customs department in Assam seized 72 meteric tones of Areca Nut (Supari) worth around Rs. 2.76 crores on Sunday, an official statement said.

In this connection, three suspects have been apprehended.

The areca nuts were reportedly smuggled from the Indo-Myanmar corridor in Mizoram.

On a tip-off from special intelligence, an operation was launched by the Deputy Commissioner of Customs Division in Guwahati Om Prakash Tiwary where areca nuts were recovered in three carrier trucks from the 9th mile area of the city.