Ghy: ₹ 2 Lakh, Medicine Stolen From Pharmacy

A robbery took place at a medical store in Guwahati‘s Last Gate on Sunday.

As per initial reports, a sum of 2 lakh rupees was stolen along with medicine from New Padma Medicos pharmacy.

The entire incident has been captured on CCTV footage.

It may be stated that the pharmacy was robbed twice in previous times.

Shiva Kalita, the owner of Medicos, gave a statement and submitted the CCTV footage related to the previous thefts.

Reportedly, no action was taken by the police in previous cases as well.

Lack of investigation in the previous robbery cases may have triggered the burglary even this time.