Ghy: 5 Held At Protest For Demanding Akhil’s Release

By Pratidin Bureau
Atleast five protestors belonging to Raijor Dal were arrested by Dispur police on Saturday for staging a protest demanding the release of peasant leader Akhil Gogoi near Ganesh Mandir in Ganeshguri without permission.

The protestors from the newly floated party founded by Akhil Gogoi were planning to demonstrate a ‘Jail Bharo’ agitation.

However, as Joint Commissioner of Police, Debaraj Upadhyay, informed there was no prior permission to taken to conduct the protest causing disruption of traffic movement.

Meanwhile, Akhil Gogoi’s last bail plea was rejected on January 7 this year. Gogoi was arrested for allegedly inciting violence during anti-CAA agitation in December, 2019. He has been in judicial custody ever since.

