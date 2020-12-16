Ghy: Assam BJP In-charge Baijayant Jay Panda On 2-Day Visit

The newly appointed in-charge (Prabhari) of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Assam unit, Baijayant Jay Panda arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday morning.

The BJP leader is on a two day visit to the state accompanied by deputy in-charge Pawan Sharma.

On their arrival at the airport, both the leaders were welcomed by BJP Assam President Ranjit Das, Guwahati’s party president Mrigen Sarania and other party leaders and workers of the State.

Panda, National Vice-President and Spokesperson of BJP, is scheduled to take part in party programmes in the State.

“I have come here as the BJP in-charge. I will attend several party programmes,” Panda told to the local media.

He addressed a meeting with party workers and leaders at state BJP headquarters and also attended a meeting at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra.

On Thursday, Panda will visit Kamakhya temple and would reside at the Prasanti Lodge in Kamakhya.

Panda was appointed as party in-charge of Delhi and Assam in November 2019. He played a pivotal role in the recently concluded Manipur by-elections.