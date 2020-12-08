Ghy: Barber’s Throat Slit By Customer During Fight

In a gruesome incident, a Narengi based barber’s throat was slit by a customer on Tuesday.

The barber was identified as one Ajay Thakur. His shop, Rima Hair Dress Salon, is located in Guwahati’s Narengi tiniali.

As per reports, a fight erupted between Thakur and a customer named Ronodhir Ray. In the heat of the moment, Ray slit the barber’s throat by a small knife which he carried along with him.

Thakur has been rushed to the GMCH and a police complaint has been registered in Noonmati police station by his family.