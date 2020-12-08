Top StoriesRegional

Ghy: Barber’s Throat Slit By Customer During Fight

By Pratidin Bureau
223

In a gruesome incident, a Narengi based barber’s throat was slit by a customer on Tuesday.

The barber was identified as one Ajay Thakur. His shop, Rima Hair Dress Salon, is located in Guwahati’s Narengi tiniali.

As per reports, a fight erupted between Thakur and a customer named Ronodhir Ray. In the heat of the moment, Ray slit the barber’s throat by a small knife which he carried along with him.

Related News

UPSC: IFS Mains Exam To Begin From Feb 28

Tripura: 3 Kidnapped By Suspected NLFT Militants

Mt Everest 86cm Higher: Nepal-China

3 Rohingya ‘Infiltrators’ Apprehended In Cachar

Thakur has been rushed to the GMCH and a police complaint has been registered in Noonmati police station by his family.

You might also like
Top Stories

Baghjan ops put on hold for flood

National

PM promises grand Vidyasagar statue at same spot

Top Stories

Clause 6: AASU To skip Feb 25 function

Top Stories

ISIL militants storm prison in Afghanistan, 29 killed

Regional

Assam Govt. Announces Special Schemes for Paper Mill Students

Regional

Alliance of Congress-AIUDF Won’t Harm BJP: M H Khan

Comments
Loading...