Ghy: Cotton University Students Vandalize Restaurant

In a triggering sensation, some of Cotton University students vandalized a roadside restaurant on Tuesday late night over speaking the Hindi language.

According to reports, a group of students from Cotton’s SMBC hostel, created havoc at a restaurant ‘Dilli 6 BBQ’ for replying in Hindi by the salesman, when they have asked for water bottles.

It may be stated that the owner of the shop, a resident of Guwahati, came forward to the students asking them if they have faced a problem. Moreover, he was attacked by the students for not employing the Assamese youth besides Hindi speaking people.

Later, he was seriously injured in the incident and was admitted to MMCH.

After attempting the attack, the students fled from the spot.

Moreover, Police have started investigations into the case and an FIR has been registered against them.