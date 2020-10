Illegal foreign cigarettes worth rupees 67 lakhs were seized by the Customs (preventive) Division in Guwahati on Thursday.

27,920 packets of foreign cigarettes were recovered in the morning from the Kerakuchi area of Hatigaon, an official statement of the customs department said.

The seized goods reportedly were smuggled from Mizoram through the Indo-Myanmar corridor, it said.

In this connection, one person has been apprehended.

The operation is currently underway.