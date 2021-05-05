Ghy: Grocery Shops To Be Open From 8 am To 12 Noon In Containment Zones

In a major development, the Kamrup Metro District Administration informed on Wednesday that grocery, milk, and fruit-selling shops in containment zones will be operational between 8 am to 12 noon.

While announcing that areas registering over 400 active Covid cases will be declared as containment zones, Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu said, also stated additional protocols that need to be maintained within containment zones.

Further, shopkeepers and customers shall have to maintain social distancing to wear masks and hand gloves. Moreover, shopkeepers will have to ensure six feet distance among customers and shall not allow more than five persons inside the shops. In addition, shop owners should compulsorily keep sanitizers and hand wash in their shops.

Also, mobile vending for vegetables, meat, fish, and eggs will be allowed in the containment zone areas.

Other protocols include: