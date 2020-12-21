Ghy: Indo-Bangladesh Border Talks From Tuesday

In a first, the 51st director general-level border coordination conference between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be held in Guwahati from December 22 onwards.

The four day bi-annual conference led by BSF’s Director General Rakesh Asthana and BGB’s Chief Major General Mohammad Shafeenul Islam would be conducted outside the national capital after fifty years.

An official release stated objective behind the organizing such a conference is to discuss border related issues, and to enable better coordination between both the forces.

The conference will focus on addressing and streamlining mechanisms on how to jointly curb various trans-border crimes and timely sharing of information between both the border guarding forces, the statement said.

There will be deliberations on developmental and infrastructure works, joint efforts for effective implementation of Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs), the statement added.