Ghy: Nearly ₹20 Lakh Goods, Cash Stolen

Burglars struck at a house of a doctor in Guwahati’s Hatigaon on Tuesday and fled with cash and goods amounting to nearly rupees 20 lakhs.

The items included rupees 25 thousand cash, rupees four lakh worth jewellery, rupees nine lakh worth Muga Silk, and rupees six lakh worth consumer goods.

The incident occurred near to Hatigaon police station at Ajanta Path while owners Dr. Harish Patwory and Sukanya Das Patwory had gone out of town for two days.

According to initial reports, the burglars entered the house by breaking the grill.

An investigation is underway.