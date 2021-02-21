Ghy: Panic Sets In As Don Bosco School Teacher Tests COVID +VE

Amidst the declining cases of coronavirus in Assam, a panic situation has surfaced among students, parents and staff, after, a teacher of Don Bosco High School in Guwahati’s Pan Bazar area tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

The infected teacher is under home quarantine presently.

Meanwhile, another teacher is under home quarantine after her husband tested positive for the virus. The two teachers have been identified as Pranita Gogoi and Mousumi Purkaystha.

Reportedly, the school authorities have tried to hide the matter from students and parents.

As per orders of the Assam government, schools and all other educational institutes in the state reopened from January 1 this year with certain Covid-19 safety guidelines in place. However, keeping in view of the current outbreak of the coronavirus staggered classes were being conducted for the elementary classes.