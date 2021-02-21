Ghy: Panic Sets In As Don Bosco School Teacher Tests COVID +VE

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
0

Amidst the declining cases of coronavirus in Assam, a panic situation has surfaced among students, parents and staff, after, a teacher of Don Bosco High School in Guwahati’s Pan Bazar area tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

The infected teacher is under home quarantine presently.

Meanwhile, another teacher is under home quarantine after her husband tested positive for the virus. The two teachers have been identified as Pranita Gogoi and Mousumi Purkaystha.

Related News

Amit Shah To Visit Batadrava & Diphu On Feb 25

PM Modi To Visit Poll-Bound Assam For Third Time In 30 Days

Tinsukia: Journalists’ Body Urges CM To Appoint DIPRO

Tea Workers To Protest Over Pay On Feb 24

Reportedly, the school authorities have tried to hide the matter from students and parents.

As per orders of the Assam government, schools and all other educational institutes in the state reopened from January 1 this year with certain Covid-19 safety guidelines in place. However, keeping in view of the current outbreak of the coronavirus staggered classes were being conducted for the elementary classes.

You might also like
Business

Sensex zooms as corporate tax cuts

Top Stories

Quarantine Discarded For People Leaving Assam for 96 Hrs

National

BJP Won’t Move Back an inch on CAA: Amit Shah

Regional

Dokmoka lynching case transferred to Nagaon court

National

Prez Kovind To Begin 4-Day Visit to Karnataka & AP From Today

Sports

Assam’s Dhrupad Shines in Chess

Comments
Loading...