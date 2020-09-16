Ghy: Protocols For Observing Biswakarma Puja, Mahalaya

In view of the outbreak of coronavirus, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Disaster Management Authority has issued guidelines to be followed on September 17 (Thursday) while observing Biswakarma Puja and Mahalaya.

1. Gathering of crowds in public places is prohibited.

2. In Puja offering places only 15 persons are allowed at a time by maintaining social distancing.

3. Construction of pandals/commercial stalls in public places including on roads will not be permitted.

4. Special lightning and use of sound system will not be allowed to attraction of gatherings.

5. Cooked food as Prasad may be avoided at the Puja offering places. Only dry Prasad may be distributed if desired.

6. No procession will be allowed for immersion purpose.

7. Devotees will use sanitiser frequently and will wear masks.

8. No cultural programme will be allowed on Sept 17

Any violation of the order will attract legal action to the offender(s).