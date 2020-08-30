Ghy: Rare Heart Surgery Performed on Kid

A rare heart surgery was reportedly successfully performed on a nine-day-old baby from Arunachal Pradesh in Guwahati.

Suffering from a rare heart disorder called dextro-Transposition of the Great Arteries’ (d-TGA), the baby had to undergo an emergency life saving procedure – Balloon Atrial Septostomy (BAS) at a private hospital in Guwahati.

The development makes it arguably the first such surgery to be performed on such a young patient in the Northeast.

d-TGA is a defect of the heart seen at birth where the position of the two main arteries carrying blood out of the heart changes.