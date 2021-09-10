Ghy Rave Party Case: Police Accused Of Fake Encounter To Bishal Choudhury

By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati Rave Party
Family of prime accused in Guwahati Rave party incident, Bishal Choudhury has filed a case against the police in connection to his encounter on Friday.

The family of Bishal Choudhury has accused the police of fake encounter on Friday.

The encounter of prime accused of Guwahati Rave party incident, Bishal Choudhury took place in Noonmati, Guwahati.

Bishal has been injured in his leg due to the encounter from Police and is currently undergoing treatment in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

The hearing of the case filed by Bishal’s family is scheduled on Monday.

The case has been filed in the Chief Judicial magistrate’s court as well session court by the family of Bishal Choudhury against the police.

The case has been filed by Bishal Choudhury’s father.

