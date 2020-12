The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration on Thursday presented the ‘Prerona’ award to a specially-abled student, Loknath Chand, on the occasion of International Day of Disabled Persons.

Kamrup Deputy Commissioner (DC) Biswajit Pegu presented Loknath with a smart LED TV and certificate at his office.

Loknath passed his HSLC from Gumoria Pothar High School with a letter mark in Hindi, the highest secured by a student with a disability.