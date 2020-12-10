Top StoriesRegional

Ghy Woman Assaulted During Evening Walk, Admitted To ICU

By Pratidin Bureau
Courtesy - G Plus
327

In a shocking incident, a 52-year old woman was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of GNRC hospital after being allegedly assaulted by bike-borne miscreants during her evening walk in New Guwahati’s Lakheswar Baruah Road on Thursday.

According to G Plus, the woman was identified as one Sabita Rani Devi. The family of the woman initially thought it was a case of hit and run, but later discovered the injury mark on her head which implies otherwise. The family added that her mobile was also snatched by the miscreants.

A complaint has been filed at Noonmati police station and investigation is underway.

Furthermore, the family of the victim has alleged increasing anti-social elements in the area. The police, while accepting the occurrences, stated that routine patrolling is underway. 

