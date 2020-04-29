GIMT organises Online Mathematics Competition

Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management and Technology (GIMT) has launched the ‘Bina Chowdhury Mathematics Competition- 2020 (BCMC-2020)’. BCMC is an online Mathematics competition for the students of class XI and XII to be held on 15th May 2020.

The competition will be completely online and students have to participate as individual participant. There is prize money for the competition which is Rs. 3000 as First prize, Rs. 2000 as Second prize and Rs. 1000 as Third prize.

The Organizing Secretary of BCMC-2020, Prof. Dilip Kr Sarma said, “The competition is open for all students of Class XI and XII. The competition will include Algebra, Coordinate Geometry, Trigonometry, Vector, Differential and Integral Calculus. During this lockdown period, Students having zeal for Mathematics has a golden opportunity to showcase their knowledge of Mathematics and win prizes.”

It may be mentioned here that the last date of online registration for the competition is 10th May 2020. Details of the competition can be downloaded from GIMT website: www.gimt-guwahati.ac.in.