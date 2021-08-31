Girls Education Important For Development Of Nation: Assam Guv

Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi on Tuesday spoke on the importance of educating girls to ensure the development of the nation.

He visited Kalyani Niwas today, a shelter house for girls, during which he said it, adding that it should be made compulsory for every girl to get education.

“Education is the prime mover of development. It should be compulsorily provided to all girls and they should be encouraged to pursue studies and contribute more meaningfully to the growth of the country,” Mukhi said.

He also stressed on proper guidance during childhood as it is a crucial phase for personality formataion.

All efforts should be taken to ensure that children enjoy their childhood as childhood is the most formative period in one’s life.

“We should also remember that the children who receive love, care, and good education, grow into strong teenagers who make their own impact in the world,” the governor added.

He also lauded Kalyani Niwas for promoting the Prime Minister’s ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign by taking care of girl children.

Started in 2007, Kalyani Niwas a project under the Indian Council for Child Welfare, Assam State Branch. The home is supported by the Assam State Child Protection Society since April 2019.

Further, the governor also assured all possible help and cooperation to the organisation to keep up its work, as he shared a meal with the children of the shelter home.