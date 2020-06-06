Girls Outshine Boys in HSLC Result

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination result has been declared on Saturday. A total of 3,42,228 students appeared for the examination out of which 2,21,756 students passed in the examination.

The pass percentage in the HSLC examination is 68.80.

48,278 students passed in 1st division, 77,850 passed in 2nd division while 95,628 students passed in the third division.

Meanwhile, the highest pass percentage reported from the Sivasagar district with 83.92%.

However, the girls outshine boys in the HSLC result with 66.93 pass percentage while that of boys is 62.91%.