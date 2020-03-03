“Give up hatred, Not social Media”: Rahul to PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise announcement that he will be going off social media from Sunday has created quite a flutter on social media. Twitter exploded within minutes of the unexpected tweet that has left everyone wondering why.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” PM Modi tweeted. The tweet was liked over 25,000 times within half an hour.

Soon after, Opposition leaders’ reactions started pouring in. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was one of the first to comment and said, “Give up hatred, not social media accounts.”

However, PM Modi, who is a social media celebrity with millions of followers on various platforms, did not elaborate on the reason behind his sudden change of mind.