Global Covid-19 Cases Log At 157.2 Mn & 3.27 Mn Deaths

As the second and third wave of coronavirus continues to haunt worldwide, the John Hopkins University on Sunday shared statistics showing the overall caseload hast touched 157.2 million, while, the deaths have spike to over 3.27 million.

The University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) stated that the global caseload and death toll stood at 157,250,537 and 3,278,007, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,685,864 and 581,511, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 21,892,676 cases and at third place with a record of 238,270 deaths.