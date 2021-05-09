WorldHealth

Global Covid-19 Cases Log At 157.2 Mn & 3.27 Mn Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
38

As the second and third wave of coronavirus continues to haunt worldwide, the John Hopkins University on Sunday shared statistics showing the overall caseload hast touched 157.2 million, while, the deaths have spike to over 3.27 million.

The University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) stated that the global caseload and death toll stood at 157,250,537 and 3,278,007, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,685,864 and 581,511, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Related News

No COVID +ve Report Necessary for Hospitalization: Govt

Centre Issues Supply Plan Of Remdesivir To States & UTs

215 MT Oxygen, Over 2500 Oxygen Cylinders From Kuwait…

Bangladesh Supplies Over 10,000 Remdesivir Vials To India

In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 21,892,676 cases and at third place with a record of 238,270 deaths.

You might also like
National

CBI Director’s removal illegal: Rahul Gandhi

Sports

India thrashes Iran 44-26 to lift Kabaddi Masters title

Regional

Abhayapuri: Two Kidnapped Rescued

Regional

Hima Adds Another Feather To Her Cap

World

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured by Harvard University

Regional

All Educational Institutions To Be Closed In Guwahati Only After Detection of 1000…

Comments
Loading...