Global Risk of Coronavirus Reached Highest Level: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that the global risk of the contagious and deadly coronavirus outbreak has been upgraded to the highest level of risk assessment.

According to WHO, there was still a chance of containing the virus if its chain of transmission was broken.

WHO Chief, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that most cases could still be traced, and there was no evidence of the virus spreading freely in communities.

Dr. Tedros further stated that fear and misinformation were the biggest challenges to overcome.

More than 50 countries have now reported cases of Coronavirus, where Iceland, Nigeria, Mexico, New Zealand, Belarus, and the Netherlands have witnessed their first cases.

According to the Chinese state health committee, the death toll from the novel coronavirus disease in mainland China has risen by 47 to 2,835 and the number of confirmed cases has increased by 427 to 79,251.