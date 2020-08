Google confirmed on Thursday that Gmail is down globally.

Down Detector also showed that the number of complaints have been increasing since around 10am, with over 2000 reports so far.

The Google Apps status page has also updated saying they have received these complaints and will be providing a follow-up by 1.30pm. “We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 1.30pm detailing when we expect to resolve the problem,” the message says.