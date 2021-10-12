Gmail Suffers Outage In Parts Of India

Google’s free email service Gmail have reportedly went down in some parts of India on Tuesday as users were unable to send or receive emails.

According to Down Detector, 68% users reported that they are facing issues in website, 18% reported server connection and 14% mentioned about login issue, stated media reports.

Users in India and in some other countries went to social media platforms complaining they were unable to access Gmail.

One user said, “I am not able to send or receive mails, is Gmail down.”

“I guess, again Gmail is not working, or I’m the only user who is facing issue,” added another user.

Meanwhile, Google has not responded to users.