Gmail Suffers Outage In Parts Of India

By Pratidin Bureau on October 12, 2021

Google’s free email service Gmail have reportedly went down in some parts of India on Tuesday as users were unable to send or receive emails.

According to Down Detector, 68% users reported that they are facing issues in website, 18% reported server connection and 14% mentioned about login issue, stated media reports.

Users in India and in some other countries went to social media platforms complaining they were unable to access Gmail.

One user said, “I am not able to send or receive mails, is Gmail down.”

“I guess, again Gmail is not working, or I’m the only user who is facing issue,” added another user.

Meanwhile, Google has not responded to users.

Also Read: India To Ensure Space Sector Unites World: PM Modi

gmailIndiaIndia News
Related Posts

Govt Allows All Domestic Flights To Operate At Full Capacity From Oct 18

Sikkim BJP State President DB Chauhan Resigns

Covaxin Gets Emergency Use Nod For Kids Aged 2-18 Years

Assam TET For LP, UP Re-Scheduled; To Be Held On October 31

Adequate Power Will Be Provided During Puja, Nothing To Panic: APDCL

5 NSCN Militants Surrender In Arunachal Pradesh

Assam: Huge Cache Of Explosives, Ammunition Seized In Baksa