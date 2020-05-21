GMC Bans Animal Slaughter at Homes

Keeping in view of the COVID-19 lockdown all the meat sellers are directed to slaughter animals at designated places after certifying ante-mortem and post-mortem examination from the GMC’s authorised Veterinary Doctor, otherwise necessary action as deemed fit will be taken against the defaulters, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) said in a statement.

The GMC has appealed to its citizen to purchase the meat from approved & licensed vendors only.

“It has come to the notice of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation that majority of the meat vendors are violating the norms laid down by the department while slaughtering animals and performing slaughter in their own premises as well as selling meat without following the due procedure such as ante and post-mortem examination from the GMC’s authorised Veterinary Doctors. The kind of act is a gross violation of Prevention of Cruelty to animal Act, 1960” GMC statement added.

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, Guwahati Municipal Corporation Slaughter-House Act, 2012 coupled with registration and licensing provisions in terms of the Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006 and direction of Hon’ble Supreme Court in WP(C) 330 of 2001 titled as “Common Cause Vs Union of India & ors.”