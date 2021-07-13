GMC Carries Eviction Drive at Beltola Bazaar

A massive eviction drive has been carried out at Beltola Bazaar by Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC). At least 40 shops have been evicted during the drive that has been carried out on Tuesday.

In the joint eviction carried out by GMC and Police, the shops that were set up near the roads have been evicted.

The administration has now set the limit to host the market only on Thursdays and Sundays. Most of the shops are set up in the road which creates traffic chaos for which the commuters have to face problems while travelling.

It may be mentioned that the Beltola Bazaar has been evicted many times by the administration but there were no fruitful results. After a span of time, the vendors come back to the place and set up their shops blocking the roads and footpaths.

