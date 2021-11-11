GMC Carries Eviction Drive of Illegal banner at Supermarket Flyover

The Enforcement branch of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has carried out an eviction drive of illegal banner at the newly inaugurated flyover at Supermarket, Dispur on Thursday.

The eviction drive was carried out against the violation of recent public property defacement notification. The banned pertains to the upcoming Falcom Festival 2021 to be held at Umrangso, Dima Hasao to be organized by Falcom Festival Celebration Committee, Haflong.

The GMC said that such defacement is contrary to the notification and the concerned committee shall report to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation within three days as to why such defacement of public property was done despite of repeated intimation and notifications.

If the said committee failed to appear before the GMC, action will be taken as per law.

