GMC Carries Out Eviction Drive at Beltola & Bhangagarh

The Health and Enforcement Branch of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has carried out an eviction drive at Beltola in Guwahati on Monday against illegal street vendors.

The eviction drive that started from 6 am aimed mainly at clearing the traffic congestion created by the street vendors and hawkers that often cause overcrowding on footpaths.

Also, Trade licence of 8(Eight) different shops/business establishments operating in Beltola area were checked out of which 3(three) shops/ business establishments were found to be running without a valid trade license. Hence, penalties imposed accordingly and Rs. 20,000/ (Twenty Thousand Rupees) collected in the process.

Another eviction drive was carried out by the team near Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) area of Guwahati. During the drive, roadside vendors and hawkers were evicted who were illegally running their businesses and occupying space on footpaths as well as on roads.

Names of trades with invalid Trade License:

1. Sarada Fast Food, Beltola Bazar (Fast Food Counter)

2. Hotel Tokyo Tower, Beltola Bazar (Hotel)

3. Shree Gopala, Beltola Bazar (Sweets and confectionery)

