GMC Commissioner Appointed General Observer For Assembly Polls In 5 States/UT

Amid the electioneering for Assembly elections across the country, the Election Commission of India has appointed Commissioner of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Devajyoti Hazarika as the General Observer of the Assembly elections in all the four states and one union territory – Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry, under Article 324 of the Constitution India.

The order of appointment of Hazarika as the General Observor was issued on Wednesday and his duties will involve controlling, superintending, and maintaining discipline of the Election Commission in all the five states and union territories.

Hazarika is an Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS officer and was appointed as the GMC Commissioner last year.

The Assembly elections to all the five states and UT will commence from March 27 this year in different phases and the results will be declared on May 2.