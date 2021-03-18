Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

GMC Commissioner Appointed General Observer For Assembly Polls In 5 States/UT

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
30

Amid the electioneering for Assembly elections across the country, the Election Commission of India has appointed Commissioner of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Devajyoti Hazarika as the General Observer of the Assembly elections in all the four states and one union territory – Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry, under Article 324 of the Constitution India.

The order of appointment of Hazarika as the General Observor was issued on Wednesday and his duties will involve controlling, superintending, and maintaining discipline of the Election Commission in all the five states and union territories.

Hazarika is an Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS officer and was appointed as the GMC Commissioner last year.

Related News

Arunachal: 2 Killed, 143 Houses Gutted In Fire

AJP Announces List Of 17 Candidates For Third Phase Of Assam…

Nagaland Footballers Feature In Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan

5 AJP Leaders Quit Ahead Of Assam Election

The Assembly elections to all the five states and UT will commence from March 27 this year in different phases and the results will be declared on May 2.

You might also like
Top Stories

Silchar: Five Succumbs To COVID-19

National

UGC approves Universities and colleges to offer online courses

Entertainment

Bollywood Stars ask citizens to act against animal cruelty

Regional

CM directs DGP to wipe out ‘Syndicate Raj’

Regional

Pijush Made Sudden Visit to Sarthebari Hospital

Regional

Assam: 8 More Succumb To COVID

Comments
Loading...