GMC Conducts Drive Against Unisex Spas & Saloons in Guwahati

The Health & Enforcement branches of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted a Trade License inspection drive in Six Mile area of Guwahati on Saturday.

A total of six unisex spas and saloons, one guest house & restaurant, one gym and a branded cloth showroom were inspected. Except for the Gym and the branded cloth store and one unisex spa & saloon, all others were found running their business without a valid trade license.

According to the provisions of the GMC Act, all parties operating without a valid trade license were issued notices, and fines were imposed, said Dr. Kumar Partha Pratim, Senior Medical Officer, GMC.

He said that a total of Rs. 27,500/- was collected as penalty during the drive.

