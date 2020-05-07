GMC Conducts Eviction Drive at Bhootnath

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted an eviction drive at the Bamboo market and an old meat shop at Bhootnath on Thursday. The illegal markets and houses have been demolished by GMC.

The eviction drive has been conducted as many families encroached the land illegally and constructed houses which resulted in difficulty in the construction of the new bridge from Guwahati to North Guwahati.

It is due to the illegal construction of houses that it faced problems for the construction of the bridge and therefore the GMC evicted the illegal houses and market.

It may be mentioned that the government has set to complete the construction of the bridge by 2023.

