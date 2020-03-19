GMC Conducts Eviction Drive at Fancy Bazaar

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Kamrup (M) district administration and police have jointly conducted an eviction drive at Fancy Bazaar market as per the instruction of the Gauhati High Court.

The Gauhati High Court has ordered to evict the street vendors which created nuisance and traffic congestion in the area.

Moreover, along with the eviction drive, a cleanliness drive has also been carried out in the area as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Visiting the spot, Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that the footpaths are being used as the property of their fathers by some of the businessmen. He said that this time the administration will not spare anyone.

The DGP further said that the vehicles should be parked inside the old central jail campus adding that the parking area should be expanded for smooth traffic. He also said that CCTV will also be installed in the city as a part of the smart city project.

Reacting on the coronavirus outbreak, the DGP said that if 5 lakhs people will be infected with the virus, the health department will be paralyzed. Therefore, he asked the people to be aware of the disease and to take care of own self to prevent the deadly virus.