GMC conducts eviction drive in the city

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation along with the Food Safety Department and the Veterinary Department conducted an eviction drive at Jalukbari and Adabari area in the city on Friday. The drive was launched for the removal of illegal encroachment and clearance of footpaths in the area.

Under the supervision of GMC collector Pallabi Kachari the drive started from Kamakhya Gate and ended at Jalukbari point.

“The eviction has been conducted after a complaint was placed against the open selling of illegal meat at some shops at the Kamakhya gate point,” said Pallabi Kachari.