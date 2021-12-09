GMC Conducts Operation at Fish & Meat Markets

By Pratidin Bureau on December 9, 2021
Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Thursday conducted a drive in the meat market in the city. During the operation, the municipal corporation seized large amount of adulterated meat.

The meat traders are selling lamb meat in the name of mutton. The GMC carried out the operation at Paltan Bazar, Ulubari, Uzanbazar and other markets in the city and seized the adulterated meat.

The GMC officials said that the meat traders purchased the mutton from the only mutton market in Juripar and fed poison to the customers in the name of meat.

The municipal corporation also conducted the operation at fish market and also seized large quantities of fish. Many shops have also been sealed by the officials for adulterating the products.

Quintals of fish and meats have been destroyed with phenyl during the operation. The traders have also been imposed hefty fines.

Fish MarketGMC OperationMeat market
