GMC Conducts Sanitization in the City

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal led a sanitization exercise and himself sprayed sanitizer near the old jail at Fancy Bazar.

The sanitization drive has been undertaken by the Gauhati Municipal Corporation (GMC) with the help of the Fire and Emergency Services, as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The sanitization programme has been undertaken in six divisions with seven vehicles. The main roads and shops have been sanitized in different parts of the city. 200 small machines have been brought to sanitize the roads.

The GMC has till now sanitized several routes and areas in and around the city as a measure taken by the State government to ensure cleanliness and contain and control the outbreak of COVID-19.