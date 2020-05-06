GMC Demolishes RTI Activist Dulal Bora’s Basistha House

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
529

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Wednesday demolished the house of RTI activist Dulal Bora in Basistha. Earlier, his Koinadhara residence had also been demolished which was set up illegally.

Meanwhile, Bora was accused of demanding money and got arrested after a case was registered against him by one Iftikar Ali.

On March 17, the Kamrup Metro administration demolished the illegal bungalow Bora at Koinadhara in Khanapara.

The move came after the Gauhati High Court ordered the demolition of Dulal Bora’s illegal bungalow located at Koinadhara in the city.

A posse of police personnel along with sleuths of GMC, PWD was present to prevent any untoward incident.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

AHSEC Promotes HS 1st Year Students

Uncategorized

Government school issue

Regional

Govt. extends ‘Apon Ghar’ scheme by 1 year

Regional

Villagers protest outside CM’s Dibrugarh residence

National

Rumours of Extension of 21-Day Lockdown Baseless: Centre

National

‘Rising Kashmir’ Editor Shujaat Bukhari and his two PSOs shot dead in…

Comments
Loading...