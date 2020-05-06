GMC Demolishes RTI Activist Dulal Bora’s Basistha House

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Wednesday demolished the house of RTI activist Dulal Bora in Basistha. Earlier, his Koinadhara residence had also been demolished which was set up illegally.

Meanwhile, Bora was accused of demanding money and got arrested after a case was registered against him by one Iftikar Ali.

On March 17, the Kamrup Metro administration demolished the illegal bungalow Bora at Koinadhara in Khanapara.

The move came after the Gauhati High Court ordered the demolition of Dulal Bora’s illegal bungalow located at Koinadhara in the city.

A posse of police personnel along with sleuths of GMC, PWD was present to prevent any untoward incident.