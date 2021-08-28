Guwahati NewsTop Stories

GMC Job Scam: 40 Illegally Appointed Employees Suspended

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Finally, the news of illegal appointment at Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) broadcasted at Pratidin Time proved right after the state government ordered suspension order for all the 40 employees appointed illegally.

The highly placed officials at GMC have appointed 40 candidates without any valid advertisement and appointment in different departments. All the 40 employees have been suspended on the instruction of state government based on the report submitted by the Fact Finding Committee formed after the news broadcasted in Pratidin Time.

The appointment process took place during the tenure of former GMC commissioner Debajit Hazarika.

However, the GMC or the government has not taken any action against the officers involved in the job scam.

