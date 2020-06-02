GMC likely to start drinking water scheme by end of 2020

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday asked the GMC authority to start drinking water scheme by the end of the current year. He also took stock of the steps taken by the GMC towards solid waste management. He also asked the GMC authority to grant the building permission swiftly.

Concerted steps should be taken to map them and beautify them amid burgeoning urbanization to balance the ecological quotient of the city, Sonowal said.

Sonowal also stressed on the need of GMC working on enforcing the provisions of GMC Act assiduously and work as a helping hand to law enforcing agencies to bring to justice the violators of its laws.

Sonowal also asked the GMC functionaries to chalk out an enduring and futuristic communication system in view of the ever-increasing number of vehicles and commuters in Guwahati. He also asked the GMC authorities to look for new and pragmatic avenues for increasing revenue generation to lend self-sustenance to GMC.