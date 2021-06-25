Guwahati NewsTop Stories

GMC Seized 1 quintal of Meat from unauthorized Seller During an Operation

By Pratidin Bureau

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Friday seized 1 quintal of meat from various places during an operation against open meat selling and in an unhygienic environment.

The team of GMC has launched the operation at Ganeshguri, Bhetapara, Hatigaon, Kahilipara, Lalmati and Ulubari area.

The authority has also fined Rs. 2500 from the shopkeepers who are selling meat openly. The team also made a penalty of Rs. 14000 from some shopkeepers for flouting norms.

Related News

Madhya Pradesh Reports At least 7 Cases of Delta Plus…

First Bullet Train Launched in Tibet, Close to Arunachal…

Delhi Demanded 4 Times Oxygen Than it Required: SC Panel

Meghalaya: Another body Recovered from the Flooded Coal Mine

The authority has also sealed three shops for violating norms of selling meat.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh Reports At Least 7 Cases Of Delta Plus Variant

You might also like
National

‘Train 18’ all Set To Hit Tracks

Assam

PDCK Along With Six Other Proscribed Groups To Lay Down Arms

Assam

Sex racket busted in Lakhimpur

Assam

Former CM P.K Mahanta, ULFA leader Anup Chetia leads mass protest against Citizenship…

Assam

Mangaldoi: Another Succumbs to COVID-19

Assam

Landslide sweeps building in Mizoram, kills 10

Comments
Loading...