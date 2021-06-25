GMC Seized 1 quintal of Meat from unauthorized Seller During an Operation

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Friday seized 1 quintal of meat from various places during an operation against open meat selling and in an unhygienic environment.

The team of GMC has launched the operation at Ganeshguri, Bhetapara, Hatigaon, Kahilipara, Lalmati and Ulubari area.

The authority has also fined Rs. 2500 from the shopkeepers who are selling meat openly. The team also made a penalty of Rs. 14000 from some shopkeepers for flouting norms.

The authority has also sealed three shops for violating norms of selling meat.

