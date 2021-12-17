GMC Slaps Fine On 5 Guest Houses Operating Without License

Image Taken From Twitter

The GMC on Thursday conducted raids against illegally operating guest houses in the city, slapping fines on those found culpable.

After Spas and Salons, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has set its sight on illegal guest houses in the city’s Beltola area.

A total of five guest houses were reportedly found guilty of operating without proper licenses and were slapped with heavy fines by the municipal body.

It wrote on Twitter, “A total of 5 guest houses were inspected during the drive, which were found to be operating without a valid trade license. Fines were imposed notices were served to the trades as per provisions of the GMC Act. A total of Rs. 30,000/- was collected as a penalty during the drive”.

The five guest houses have been identified as Pratishtha Guest House, Nirvana Guest House, Beltola Guest House, Falguni Niwas Guest House, and SSB Guest House.

Out of these, Pratishtha and SSB guest houses were found operating without any license.

