GMCH Cancer Hospital Largest In East India: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Cancer Hospital of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital is going to be the largest cancer hospital in East India.

The Chief Minister made this statement at the Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra on Sunday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The CM of Assam thanked the Home minister for his presence in the Northeast India and also made a few important statements.

CM Sarma said, “This year 4 cancer institute foundation stones will be laid.”

He further said that the Cancer Hospital of GMCH is going to the largest all over East India.

CM Sarma also said that this would have not been possible without the blessings of the Prime Minister of India and the Home Minister.

He further said that Assam will not be divided again through the BTR agreement.

The suggestions from the Prime minister and the home minister has made Assam united, said CM Sarma.

He also said that almost all the work has been done within the first year of the BTR agreement.

Construction works of total 23 medical colleges are going on at present. 1 crore vaccination will be completed tomorrow, informed CM Sarma.

He further stated that the efforts to make Assam one of the strongest in India will go on.

